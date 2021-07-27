Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021

Tanya Millner, Ed.D., joins Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) as provost and vice president of learning in August. She most recently served the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system as associate vice president of teaching and learning, and also was a tenured English professor. More than 28 years of employment in higher education has taken her ...

