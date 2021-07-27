Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The Goddard Companies complete purchase of Towson office buildings (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2021

Commercial real estate firm The Goddard Companies completed its purchase of 515 and 521 East Joppa Road in Towson with the plan to create completely renovated office buildings and rebranded under the Stonehouse Crossing name. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. There is approximately 40,000 square feet of combined office space of which 8,000 square feet ...

