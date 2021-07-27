Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Video shows man moving in car before police fatally shot him (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman July 27, 2021

GAITHERSBURG — Body camera videos released Tuesday show a 21-year-old man moving inside a parked car moments before police shot and killed him outside a McDonald's restaurant in Maryland. At a media briefing, Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones narrated a 28-minute-long compilation of bodycam video excerpts and a recorded phone call between police and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo