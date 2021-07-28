Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Alpha Kappa Alpha donates $50K to Morgan St., UMES (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF), Wednesday presented $50,000 to both Morgan State University and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore as part of the third round of endowment funds. The program delivered $1.6 million to 35 additional HBCUs as part of a four-year fundraising campaign led by AKA International ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo