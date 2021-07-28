Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland appeals court upholds conviction of officer's teenaged killer

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 28, 2021

Appeals court affirms felony murder conviction and life sentence of Baltimore teen who accelerated a stolen Jeep, killing an officer who had told him to stop.

