Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Boston Properties acquires 435K-SF campus in Shady Grove Life Sciences Cluster (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021

Boston Properties Inc., the largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced Wednesday it has agreed to purchase the Shady Grove Bio+Tech Campus in Rockville for $116.5 million. The property includes seven existing buildings comprising approximately 435,000 square feet across 31 acres in the Shady Grove life ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo