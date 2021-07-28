Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals — July 29, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility; Disbarment: Where attorney violated several Rules of Professional Conduct by, among other things, failing to maintain an attorney’s trust account, failing to act on her client’s case, abandoning her client, and making intentional misrepresentations to Bar Counsel in its investigation of her client’s complaint, the appropriate sanction was disbarment despite ...

