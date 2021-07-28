Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mercy Medical Center recognized in US News’ best hospitals edition (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021

Mercy was rated as High Performing in hip replacement, knee replacement, back surgery (spinal fusion) and colon cancer surgery. The rating is in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. For the 2021-22 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo