Summer programs bring tech skills to women, minorities (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Adina Genn July 28, 2021

A summer program in Hempstead, New York, is bringing tech skills to women and minorities. The program is just one of the offerings at Springboard Incubators, a nonprofit that aims to prepare people for careers in technology with its “STEM Coding Academy” and engineering workshops, providing opportunities and internships and more. “Minorities and women are hugely under-represented ...

