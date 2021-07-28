Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers (access required)

By: Associated Press Alexandra Jaffe July 28, 2021

The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo