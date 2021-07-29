Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

A healthy rental housing market (access required)

By: Commentary: Peggy Jeffers July 29, 2021

Over the past several months, there has been much public discussion regarding COVID-19’s impact on Maryland’s housing industry. We write to explore the current landscape and review the data. The federal government has provided Maryland with more than $700 million in rental assistance to cover unpaid rent for residents who have been impacted by the pandemic, ...

