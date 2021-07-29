Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal government workers (access required)

By: Associated Press Alexandra Jaffe and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar July 29, 2021

President Joe Biden announced sweeping new pandemic requirements for federal workers as he denounced an “American tragedy” of deaths among unvaccinated U.S. employees and others.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo