Bryna Campbell, Chaim Fine and Jennifer Rock | Gross Mendelsohn

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Bryna Campbell, CPA, CGMA; Chaim Fine, CPA, CFP; and Jennifer Rock, CPA, CITP have been elected partners at Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates, P.A., a 125-person CPA, wealth advisory and technology consulting firm with offices in Maryland and Virginia. Campbell has more than 30 years of accounting experience and provides audit, accounting, tax and consulting services to ...

