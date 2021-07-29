Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Charles Swope | Mueller Associates (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Mueller Associates promoted Charles Swope, PE, CPD, LEED AP, to chief mechanical engineer. He will direct the firm’s plumbing and fire protection services in his new role and provide quality assurance/quality control for HVAC design projects. Swope joined Mueller Associates, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering firm, in 2009. He has 18 years of mechanical engineering experience. Swope ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo