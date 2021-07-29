Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) hired Chinelo J. Osakwe as government and community affairs manager. With an extensive background working in legislation and advocacy, Osakwe’s knowledge and experience will reinforce the association’s government and community outreach efforts. In her role as government and community affairs manager, Osakwe will track and communicate local legislation and monitor county council ...

