Damita McDonald | Notre Dame of Md. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Damita McDonald was named the new senior director for university communications & public relations at Notre Dame of Maryland University. A versatile public relations and marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, McDonald is responsible for developing the university’s overall communications strategy, as well as supporting presidential communications, university branding and overall marketing initiatives. McDonald ...

