Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory in Baltimore restart (access required)

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson July 29, 2021

The FDA is allowing the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo