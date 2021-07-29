Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle (access required)

By: Associated Press July 29, 2021

BERLIN — A German federal court ruled Thursday that the golden shade of the foil wrap on Lindt & Spruengli's Gold Bunny, a popular chocolate Easter bunny, enjoys protected status. The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict in a battle between Switzerland's Lindt and a German company, Heilemann, which in 2018 also marketed a chocolate ...

