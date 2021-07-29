Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

I-Mab OKs renewed stock repurchase program for up to $40M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

I-Mab, a Chinese clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with U.S. offices in Rockville committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, Thursday announced its board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program. With the board's authorization, I-Mab may repurchase up to $40 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADS") over ...

