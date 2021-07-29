Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Sora Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Baltimore-based iPure Labs Inc., has secured an equity interest in the Waldorf 2 commercial real estate project in Prince George County, company officials announced Thursday. In conjunction with the previously announced Definitive Memorandum of Understanding on July 8 with Mark Vogel Acquisitions LLC, Sora Ventures has secured an equity position in this project. Waldorf 2 is ...

