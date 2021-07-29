Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jonas Asner | St. John Properties Inc. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

St. John Properties Inc. has selected Jonas Asner as the latest participant in its Partner-in-Training Program. The initiative, which prepares professionals to open a new regional office in an area of the country deemed a growth market, demonstrates six different commercial real estate disciplines over a four-year period including development, construction, marketing, leasing, tenant improvements and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo