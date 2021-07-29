Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jury awards $5M after Baltimore boy with badly broken leg not given care at school (access required)

Damages cap will likely reduce award substantially

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 29, 2021

A Baltimore jury awarded $5 million this week to the family of a 9-year-old boy who severely broke his leg during a schoolyard football game but was provided only mustard and a washcloth to bite on by public school personnel who neglected to call 911 and left a voicemail for his mother, according to the ...

