Penn-Mar Human Services receives $1M endowment (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced Thursday the creation of The Zgorski Family Endowment for the Staff Training and Aid Fund through a $1 million gift from Dawn and Michael Zgorski. The donation will help fuel Penn-Mar’s ongoing transformational mission by securing the financial resources needed ...

