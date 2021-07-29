Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Stuart S. Martin | Roland R. Selby Jr. and Michel Modell | ACS of Greater DC/Baltimore (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Stuart S. Martin, Ph.D., professor of pharmacology and physiology at University of Maryland School of Medicine, was named vice-chair for the American Cancer Society Advisory Board for the Greater DC/Baltimore area. Also, Roland R. Selby, Jr., vice president, strategic partnerships with NPower Inc., and Michel Modell, executive vice president of MSLP Inc., L’Enfant Terrible and ...

