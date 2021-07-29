Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

T. Rowe Price CEO will retire at the end of 2021 (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter July 29, 2021

Bill Stromberg, CEO and chairman of T. Rowe Price, will retire at the end of this year, the asset management firm announced Thursday.   Stromberg, who has been at the firm for 35 years, will be succeeded as CEO by Rob Sharps, who previously took over the role of president from Stromberg in February and who also heads the company’s ...

