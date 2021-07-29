Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger July 29, 2021

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter, as the total size of the economy surpassed its pre-pandemic level.

