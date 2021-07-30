Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Alleghany County FirstNet cell site now operational (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021

The FirstNet Network, an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce which ensures the building, deployment and operation of the nationwide, broadband network to help first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities, Friday announced the addition of a new purpose-built cell site that boosts coverage in and around Crespatown, south of Cumberland. Another purpose-built ...

