Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car (access required)

By: Associated Press July 30, 2021

Investigators in Baltimore County have charged a 33-year-old woman after her young niece and nephew were found dead in a car during a traffic stop, police said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo