By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021

Crosby Marketing Communications has continued to expand its team with the hiring of Brad Weisberg and Kelsi Fink. As an integration supervisor, Weisberg will manage national public health communications, social media and digital marketing programs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to joining Crosby, Weisberg held roles with FCB Health and Bliss Integrated Communication ...

