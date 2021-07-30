Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs July 30, 2021

The Environmental Control Board for Baltimore City ("ECB") is seeking contractual hearing officers to preside over the adjudication of contested environmental citations, pursuant to the Rules and Regulations of the ECB and the Baltimore City Code, Art. 1, § 40. Hearing Officers may also conduct hearings for the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Public Works.

