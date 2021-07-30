Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Exxon posts $4.7B in Q2 profit as demand for fuel rebounds (access required)

By: Associated Press Cathy Bussewitz July 30, 2021

  NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil swung back to a second-quarter profit and topped expectations as demand for fuel recovered from lows reached earlier in the pandemic. Exxon reported Friday that it earned $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the April-June quarter after reporting a loss in the same period last year during the mass shutdowns ...

