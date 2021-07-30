Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this July 28, 2021 photo, Christina Darling and her sons, Brennan, 4, left, and Kayden, 10, prepare a snack at home in Nashua, N.H. Darling and her family have qualified for the expanded child tax credit, part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
In this July 28, 2021 photo, Christina Darling and her sons, Brennan, 4, left, and Kayden, 10, prepare a snack at home in Nashua, N.H. Darling and her family have qualified for the expanded child tax credit, part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Help to ‘alleviate the pressure’: Families making use of child tax credit, including in Maryland (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Casey July 30, 2021

Robin McKinney of Columbia has a 5-year-old son and is getting $167 a month through the child tax credit. She said it’s all going to help pay for child care, which costs $288 a week.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo