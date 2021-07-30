Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kathryn Ricketts | Continental Realty Corp. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation promoted of Kathryn Ricketts to senior asset manager in the Multifamily Division. Ricketts joined CRC in 2014 and was previously an asset manager. In her expanded role, Ricketts will continue to directly oversee a multifamily portfolio while also working closely with the Multifamily Acquisitions team to onboard new assets and assist in underwriting ...

