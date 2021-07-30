Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Steven Dyme, owner of Flowers for Dreams, poses for a portrait at his warehouse July 23, 2021, in Chicago. Dyme says the $15 minimum wage made it much easier to staff up when the economy reopened this spring and demand for flowers, particularly for weddings, soared. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steven Dyme, owner of Flowers for Dreams, poses for a portrait at his warehouse July 23, 2021, in Chicago. Dyme says the $15 minimum wage made it much easier to staff up when the economy reopened this spring and demand for flowers, particularly for weddings, soared. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Wages keep rising as employers struggle to fill jobs — with $15 becoming a norm (access required)

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber July 30, 2021

For many lower-skilled workers, a $15-an-hour wage has increasingly become a reality.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo