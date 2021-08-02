Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CINA adjudication requires proof, not presumption, appeals court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 2, 2021

The we’ve-always-done-it-that-way defense has failed in Maryland’s second-highest court, which ruled last week that a finding of a child in need of assistance must be proven with evidence and testimony rather than just presumed based on a referenced social services report alleging parental neglect or abuse. The Cecil County Department of Social Services’ report was damning ...

