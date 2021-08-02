Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Erin Moran | Grasmick Leadership Institute (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2021

Erin Moran was appointed the inaugural executive director of Towson University’s Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute after an extensive national search. Moran will start in the role Sept. 8. Moran has spent most of her 24-year career dedicated to developing leaders who create inspiring work environments that enable people to be fulfilled while also achieving extraordinary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo