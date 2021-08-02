Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

It’s in – and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill (access required)

By: Associated Press Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro August 2, 2021

WASHINGTON — After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden's big priority. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages, and senators ...

