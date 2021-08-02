Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marleigh Davis | Franklin & Prokopik (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2021

Marleigh Davis has returned to the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik as an associate in the firm’s Baltimore workers' compensation team. Davis knew she wanted to focus her career in litigation after clerking for the Honorable Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. She was an associate comments editor with the University of ...

