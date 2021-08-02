Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2021

Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, named Zack Shariff chair of the board of trustees. Shariff is CEO of Allen & Shariff Engineering, a multidisciplinary professional service provider with offices in the U.S., Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

