CLARENCE WARREN BROUSSARD, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 3, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Mitigation evidence On September 24, 2017, Anthony Mazingo was shot twice in the head on Salem Avenue in Hagerstown, Maryland. The State charged Clarence Warren Broussard, III, appellant, with his murder. A jury in the Circuit Court for Washington County acquitted Mr. Broussard of first- and second-degree murder, but convicted ...

