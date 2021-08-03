Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JOSEPH A. SNIADACH v. NATIONWIDE MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, ET AL (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 3, 2021

Civil litigation -- Discovery violation -- Dismissal This appeal arises from the dismissal of a motor tort and breach of insurance contract action as a sanction pursuant to Md. Rule 2-33. In the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Joseph Sniadach, D.O., appellant, sued Paula Townsend, appellee, for negligence related to a motor vehicle accident, and his ...

