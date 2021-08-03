Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. completes demolition at shuttered Baltimore jail (access required)

By: Associated Press August 3, 2021

BALTIMORE — Demolition work has been completed at a shuttered Baltimore jail complex with a long history of corruption and disorder, officials announced Tuesday. The Baltimore City Detention Center was closed by the state in 2015 and the public works board in 2019 approved a nearly $28 million contract to demolish 39 structures at the jail ...

