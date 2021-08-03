Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. wind projects promise renewable energy progress, thousands of jobs (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 3, 2021

The development of offshore wind in Maryland was propelled forward on Tuesday, as the company responsible for a wind farm project off the coast of Ocean City announced both an expansion to that project as well as the creation of a new steel facility in Baltimore County. The US Wind, Inc., projects are anticipated to bring thousands of ...

