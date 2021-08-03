Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ORGANIC FARMACY MANAGEMENT, LLC v. FOUR GREEN FIELDS, LLC (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 3, 2021

Contracts -- Breach -- Damages This appeal arises from a seven-day bench trial in the Circuit Court for Kent County. Organic Farmacy Management, LLC (“Organic Farmacy Management” or “Appellant”) filed suit against Four Green Fields, LLC (“Four Green Fields” or “Appellee”) for allegedly breaching their Agreement for Dispensary Management Services (“ADMS”). In its second amended complaint, Organic ...

