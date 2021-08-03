Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ravens Foundation provides $100K in PLAY 60 Grants (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2021

The Ravens Foundation Inc. awarded $100,000 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area. The Ravens' PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $10,000 for both new and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 15 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. ...

