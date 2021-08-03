Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SBA opens new PPP loan forgiveness portal Wednesday (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Melinda Waldrop August 3, 2021

A new portal designed to speed relief to small businesses with $150,000 or less in Paycheck Protection Program loans opens Wednesday. The streamlined application portal will allow those borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness directly through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA said the portal will help accelerate relief to more than 6.5 million of the ...

