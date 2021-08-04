Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

4th Circuit upholds Ocean City’s ban on women going topless (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 4, 2021

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of Ocean City’s prohibition on women going topless while permitting men to go bare-chested in the Eastern Shore beach town, saying the gender-based ban is substantially related to the important governmental interest of protecting “public sensibilities.” In its published decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined ...

