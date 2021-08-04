Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Amazon expands faster Same-Day Delivery to Elkridge facility (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021

Amazon Prime members in the Baltimore metro area can now enjoy even faster free same-day delivery on millions of items. The online retail giant Wednesday announced it was adding Same-Day Delivery services from its facility in Elkridge to mark the one-year anniversary of launching the service. Elkridge was one of six new cities added to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo