David Nitkin and Wen Xu | CAC (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021

The Community Action Council of Howard County (CAC), the county’s designated anti-poverty organization, added David Nitkin and Wen Xu to its board of directors. The pair will join a distinguished group of board members who lead CAC in achieving the mission of the organization. Nitkin, a longtime resident of Howard County, served as chief of staff at ...

