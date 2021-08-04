Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin reduces gross pension obligation by $4.9B with purchase of group annuity contracts (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation Wednesday announced it has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd., a financial services company specializing in retirement solutions, to transfer approximately $4.9 billion of Lockheed Martin's pension obligations and related plan assets for approximately 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to Athene. The contracts were purchased using assets ...

